Virtual open house for 6 stations on TEL from Aug 23 to 27

Members of the public can check out six new stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) virtually from Aug 23 to 27, ahead of their opening on Aug 28.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) yesterday said it was holding the open house online because of the Covid-19 situation. Commuters were able to ride the trains along new MRT lines for free at such events previously.

The new stretch, named TEL2, connects Springleaf, Lentor, Mayflower, Bright Hill, Upper Thomson and Caldecott stations.

A three-station stretch in Woodlands - named TEL1 - opened in January last year.

TEL2 will have two interchanges - Caldecott, with the Circle Line, and Bright Hill, with the future Cross Island Line.

LTA said one virtual activity is a preview of the new stations for people to learn about their architecture and features, role as civil defence shelters and the sights around them. The public can also hear stories from engineers about the challenges faced during the construction of TEL2.

In addition, there will be online workshops on how to build a TEL train set and Facebook live sessions to engage the public.

LTA said further details of the activities are available via its Facebook page.

TEL2 was initially set to roll out in the second half of last year. But this was delayed owing to the pandemic and a review of the rail system software because of a major signalling fault at TEL1 last December.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran has said the first and second stages of the TEL will benefit about 100,000 households. When fully completed around 2025, the 43km, 32-station TEL is expected to have an average daily ridership of 500,000 initially, rising to one million over time. It will cost more than $25 billion to construct.

The line has five stages in total, and the last stage is expected to be completed in 2025.

The line, which will run from Woodlands to Sungei Bedok, will also link to the upcoming cross-border rapid transit line to Johor Baru.

Retired saleswoman Fok Lye Kuen, 64, who lives near Bright Hill station, said it will definitely provide more convenience. She typically drives, but takes the train when going to town.

Mrs Fok said she is looking forward to being able to take the TEL directly to Orchard Road when the third stage of the line - a stretch from Mount Pleasant station to Gardens by the Bay - opens. "Even though I've grown used to the noise of construction, I'm looking forward to that ending too," she added.

Retired cook Julie Looi, 70, said the new Bright Hill station will help cut her commute to Ang Mo Kio for marketing, as Mayflower station is just one stop away.

"Usually, it's a 20 minute walk or I take the bus. The route to the station is also sheltered so I can get there easily even if it's raining," she said.