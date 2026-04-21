Mother-son duo reunite for special Mother’s Day ride at OCBC Cycle

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Jane Low and her son, Stanford Chong, cycling at Changi coast track on April 17. They will be participating in the OCBC Cycle on May 10.

SINGAPORE – Every year on Mother’s Day, the Chong family – comprising dad and mum Lawrence Chong and Jane Low, their sons Stanford and Alford – celebrate the occasion by going out for a nice meal together.

But they have not been able to do so since 2021, when the couple relocated to Michigan, the United States, owing to Chong’s job. Their family reunion now only happens once a year, during the Chinese New Year holiday.

This Mother’s Day on May 10 will be extra special for Low, as the 61-year-old is back in Singapore to participate in the OCBC Cycle’s Foldie by Brompton 40km ride with her elder son Stanford.

She had asked the 31-year-old to join her in the race, though he did not commit immediately.

He said: “I checked the date and thought, ‘why not?’ Since it’s Mother’s Day, I thought maybe this year, make it a bit special, accompany her and spend quality time with her.

“Previously we would go on ad hoc cycling trips or any time to play sports (together), then I’ll join on an ad hoc basis, but not really on a schedule.

“Now that she is overseas usually, (chances like these) are rare.”

Low added: “When I first started cycling, he was still studying and had no time to accompany me, so it was only the two of us (her husband) who cycled around Singapore.

“(For Mother’s Day), Stanford always gives me a surprise… There was one year when he sent me a present from Singapore and it was kaya jam and curry paste.”

The retiree picked up cycling and hiking in 2018 as a way to keep fit, participating in the OCBC Cycle that year and in 2019.

She switched to a Brompton bicycle in 2022 at the encouragement of a friend, and has since taken her bike on cycling trips in various countries.

She fondly remembers cycling from Hualien to Taitung in Taiwan, Hong Kong to Shenzhen and biking over 200km in five days in Black Forest, Germany.

“I feel very free when I cycle. I can listen to music, really relax and think of nothing… And you really get to slow down and enjoy the scenery,” she said.

Stanford has fond memories of his childhood when his mum taught him how to ride a bike, and he hopes that riding together at the OCBC Cycle can become a family tradition that they can do annually.

He said: “When you learn to ride a bicycle, you always fall, then you cry, then you want to give up as a kid, but... she was encouraging.

“My parents also said that cycling is a life skill and that I will use it somehow. So although those learning sessions were painful, I really appreciate it.

“When we were younger, we would join our cousins on rides to Pulau Ubin, and from there, it kind of sparked off that cycling is a family activity.”

Seeing his mum stay active in retirement also inspires Chong as he struggles to find the time to cycle due to work commitments – he does so once a month.

Stanford, who works as an infrastructure engineer in the IT sector, said: “If my mum can do all these sports, what’s stopping me as a youngster from doing these.

“I also like the feeling of accomplishing something like a race, because... you can see the milestones completed on your tracking apps.

“And it’s also my first time cycling a really long distance, because the maximum I did previously was around 20km, so I’d have to train hard.”

Entry slots for the May 9-10 OCBC Cycle are still available for The Straits Times Ride (20km) and Brompton World Championship (Race). Register via the OCBC Cycle website by April 27.

One lucky winner of The Straits Times-OCBC Cycle 2026 contest will get to take home a new Brompton C Line foldable bicycle worth $3,100. Those who are keen to take part can submit their entries by following the instructions on the ST sports desk’s Instagram page. The contest ends on April 27, 7pm.