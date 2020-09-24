MMA: UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman hopes to pave the way for more African fighters

LAS VEGAS (AFP) - Kamaru Usman last year became the first African-born mixed martial artist to win a world title with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and he has since witnessed a generation of fighters from the continent rise in his wake.

The 33-year-old welterweight champion believes this is only just the beginning for African fighters already signed by the Las Vegas-based UFC - mixed martial arts' leading global promotion - and for the next wave of African fighters who will follow them.

"There's just so much talent coming out of Africa," Nigerian-American Usman told Agence France-Presse in a virtual interview. "I know there are kids now who see me and I look like them. They know I've seen their paths, I've walked that journey. It's powerful."

The Florida-based Usman (17-1) claimed the UFC's welterweight belt with a unanimous decision over American Tyron Woodley (19-6-1) in March 2019 - and he has since defended it twice, with a technical knockout victory over American Colby Covington (16-2) last December and an unanimous points decision over compatriot Jorge Masvidal (35-14) in July this year.

In October 2019, fellow Nigerian-born New Zealander Israel Adesanya (19-0) claimed the organisation's middleweight belt with a knockout of Australia's Robert Whittaker (21-5), and he steps out again on Sept 26 to defend it against Brazilian powerhouse Paulo Costa (13-0) in what many around the sport are predicting will be a fight of the year contender.

"There's just something about us, and where we're from, that connects us," Usman told AFP.

In the heavyweight division, the No. 1 contender is the Cameroon-born, France-based Francis Ngannou (15-3), who is destined to soon face off against American title-holder Stipe Miocic (20-3), while the likes of Nigerian-American lightweight Sodiq Yusuff (11-1) and Texas-based Ghanaian welterweight Abdul Razak Alhassan (10-2) are considered serious threats in their respective divisions.

"When I see these guys there a sense of camaraderie that you can't explain," said Usman. "You know deep down inside they have felt what you have felt and been through what you have been through."

It has been a remarkable 16 months for Usman. He won the welterweight title - and defended it twice - and in February was reunited with his father Muhammed Nasiru, who in 2010 was convicted on a series of healthcare fraud charges and had served close to 10 years of a 15-year sentence.

Related Story Gilbert burns up 'past' great Woodley

"I dealt with it but it was tough," said Usman. "As an African boy, there's a need to excel for your parents. I was like that. It happen when I was becoming nationally recognised.

"I was looking for that approval (from him) and I didn't have my dad to rely on anymore. It bothered me for years, but we were always close and it stayed that way. Having him here now, the dynamic of our relationship is tremendous."

Usman's father - a former solider - had left his young family behind in Nigeria in 1989 to forge a new life for them in the United States.

He was two years old at the time and it would take six years for his father to find the financial security to be able to reunite his family.

"To leave your kids and come to American to earn you visa, to give them a better life, it takes guts," said Usman. "It takes a hustler, someone who is motivated. To go through what he has been through and still be positive and have his spirits up is inspiration to me every day."

A standout wrestler in high school in Texas and then a three-time All-American at the University of Nebraska, Usman said he found acceptance among his peers as a young athlete.

"All over the world, we forget sometimes that sports bridge the gap between cultures and between nations," he added. "That's what happened to me. Starting to excel in sport, it started to be that I wasn't just that little Nigerian boy, I was the wrestler who happens to come from Nigeria."