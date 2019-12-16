Usman bashes Covington 'to teach him lesson'

LAS VEGAS • Kamaru Usman sent a bloodied, bleary Colby Covington spiralling to the ground for the second time in their mixed martial arts (MMA) fight.

The "Nigerian Nightmare" then leapt on him and went to work on the American's badly injured face, battering him with hammer fists until the referee mercifully intervened at the T-Mobile Arena.

Although he had to wait until the final minute, Usman settled his very personal feud with his sharply divisive challenger in perhaps the most satisfying way possible.

"This one is not just for me," he said after the bout. "This is for the entire world right now."

He brutally stopped his opponent with 50 seconds left at UFC 245 on Saturday night, retaining his Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight belt with a spectacular finish to their grudge match.

Usman (16-1) closed out an occasionally slow fight with Covington (15-2) in thrilling fashion, knocking him down twice with right hands and then decisively finishing him on the ground.

The latter, who also suffered a broken jaw as per a tweet from ESPN's Ariel Helwani, could not withstand the pressure from the champion, who drew strength from the personal animus he took into the cage.

"He talked a lot going into this, so this was a respect thing," said Usman, who won his 11th straight fight. "I had a responsibility to go in there and teach him a lesson."

The Nigeria-born American made good on his vow to derail the career of "Chaos", whose grating personality and eager embrace of United States President Donald Trump have made him a polarising, widely reviled figure in MMA.

UFC president Dana White and a long list of Covington's former teammates - including Jon Jones, Jorge Masvidal and Tyron Woodley - have all labelled him as "a difficult, unlikable person" and Usman was thrilled to beat up his nemesis.

"Everyone was like, 'Oh, Colby is in his head'!" he said. "He's going to gas out, fight emotional!'

"I'm telling you guys right now, the reason I'm the best in the world is because my mind is stronger than everyone in the division."

Covington had riled up Usman with his pre-fight trash talk, mocking his Nigerian heritage and questioning what "his family ever done for America beside serve in the federal penitentiary".

On the same fight card, Brazilian Amanda Nunes also cemented her place among the sport's greats with her 10th straight win and fifth bantamweight title defence, relying on her wrestling skills en route to a unanimous decision win over Germaine de Randamie of the Netherlands.

ASSOCIATED PRESS