Terry Hee and Gloria Widjaja split after just two months as a badminton mixed doubles pair

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Singapore's Terry Hee (left) and Indonesia's Gloria Widjaja have ended their promising mixed doubles' partnership after just two months and four events.

SINGAPORE – Despite teaming up just two months ago, the mixed doubles partnership of Singapore’s Terry Hee and Indonesia’s Gloria Widjaja has shown plenty of promise with a 6-4 win-loss record.

They even went within two points of upsetting China’s top-ranked Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping at the All England Open badminton championships on March 3.

But that first-round defeat at the Utilita Arena Birmingham also turned out to be Hee and Widjaja’s last match as partners.

On March 16, Widjaja hinted at the end of their collaboration in a social media post, thanking Hee, his wife and former mixed doubles partner Jessica Tan, Singapore doubles head coach Paulus Firman and the Singapore team for their support.

The 32-year-old wrote on her Instagram page: “Grateful for the opportunity to share the court with you in the last 4 tournaments. It was a great journey and experience for me. Wishing everyone all the best ahead! See you again on court.”

Although it had been clear that this would not be a long-term arrangement, the swift end still came as a surprise.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) confirmed the split. While Widjaja reunites with compatriot Rehan Kusharjanto, who is back from injury, Hee is left in limbo and without a partner for now.

The 30-year-old said: “It was a great journey with Gloria. I’ve also learnt a lot from the games we have played together. We came so close to beating the world number ones at the All England and that would be one of our most memorable moments playing together.”

They had also defeated Denmark’s world No. 9 Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Boje en route to the German Open last four in February.

That semi-final run, which came after reaching the Indonesia Open quarter-finals and Thailand Masters last 16 in their first two tournaments in January, helped them attain a high of 95th in world rankings on March 9.

Hee added: “We were friends before this partnership and we will continue to be friends. I wish her all the best and hopefully we meet on court very soon.”

While Hee showed no signs of bitterness over the short-lived partnership, there must be concerns over the future of a player who appears to be in his prime but is left without a partner.

In the last 18 months, he had teamed up with the now-retired Tan (career-high ranking of 13th), national teammate Jin Yujia (21st) and Widjaja.

SBA chief executive officer Woo Kaiwei noted Hee and Widjaja’s professionalism, dedication and mutual respect on and off the courts.

He said the SBA will be assessing the options for Hee, which include mentoring younger players and coaching alongside Firman.

ST understands that the SBA will also consider finding a men’s doubles partner for Hee, who reached a career-high ranking of 22nd with Loh Kean Hean before he decided to focus on Paris 2024 Olympic qualification with Tan.

Among the options are national players who are trying out different options. They include 22-year-old Nge Joo Jie, who became junior men’s doubles world No. 1 with Johann Prajogo in 2022.

Hee also remains linked to Thailand’s Sapsiree Taerattanachai, 33, for another transnational mixed doubles partnership.

Sapsiree, who won the 2021 world title with Dechapol Puavaranukroh, is an independent player who is currently partnering compatriot Pakkapon Teeraratsakul.

Woo added: “We’re still evaluating options for Terry going forward.

“In addition to playing on the BWF World Tour, we would like to see how he can contribute meaningfully to SBA’s broader athlete development pathway and help prepare younger players for the upcoming tournaments, potentially including the Asian Games in October.”