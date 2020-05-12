Coronavirus pandemic

Minister keeps in shape

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu kicked off her work week yesterday with twisting lunges and sun salutations during a 30-minute yoga session with other participants as part of Sport Singapore's (SportSG) GetActive!@Home initiative.
Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu kicked off her work week yesterday with twisting lunges and sun salutations during a 30-minute yoga session with other participants as part of Sport Singapore's (SportSG) GetActive!@Home initiative. Ms Fu, who has been doing 60-second daily challenges that comprise simple exercises, joined yesterday's online workout with SportSG ambassador Dawn Sim.

