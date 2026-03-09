Marsiling Secondary School secures second straight B Div sepak takraw title

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Marsiling Secondary School players and support team celebrating after winning the National School Games B Division sepak takraw final at Yio Chu Kang Sports Hall on March 9, 2026.

SINGAPORE – As the defending champions, the odds were seemingly in favour of Marsiling Secondary School ahead of the National School Games B Division sepak takraw final against Northlight School on March 9.

But the tables had been turned for this contest, after Marsiling’s loss in the round-robin stage to the same team, who were bidding to make history in their first B Division final.

And that appeared to be the case when Northlight’s first regu comprising Hairul Iqmal, Muhammad Ryan Mikhail and Nor’iszrifqy Idalfi romped to a 15-8 and 15-11 win at the Yio Chu Kang Sports Hall, before their second regu of Mohammad Ashraf, Mohamed Daniel Suffiyan and Mohammed Ikram took the first set 15-13.

But a directive during the break by Marsiling coach Jamaluddin Susilo to attack their rivals’ left flank proved timely as Rafiqin Qushayyi, Fahad Ahmad and Mohammad Syahir mounted a ferocious fightback. The tactic proved effective as Marsiling took the next two sets 15-5 and 15-7 to bring the tie to the decider.

With the tension palpable among the boisterous supporters, Northlight’s trio of Muhammad Shahkimi, Nooriswan Noorisham and Muhammad Shaindra took the first set 15-12.

But again Marsiling never gave up as Syazwan Iswandi, Muhamad Abaswaqiff and Muhammad Firdaus stayed calm to bounce back 15-12, 15-13 and clinch the title, much to the delight of the crowd.

Coach Jamaluddin, 57, attributed their mental resilience as the key to Marsiling’s success.

He said: “(In the game), it’s not a matter of winning, it’s more of how you play and your confidence. If you play brave, you will win.”

Jamaluddin was glad to share the “best moment” with the boys, many of whom he had coached since the sport’s inclusion as a co-curricular activity in 2020, and even trained some of the players since primary school.

Muhamad Abaswaqiff, 16, credited the achievement to their coach’s guidance, saying they gained more confidence, especially in his blocks, as the momentum shifted during the fightback.

He noted: “Every point is important.

“Coach always says, if we lose a point, we lose confidence.”

For Northlight, the disappointment was tempered by their pride at putting up a gritty display in the final, despite the absence of two key players for “misconduct”.

Coach Shafiq Kamis said: “Of course we are disappointed we lost the match, but we also looked at how they fought throughout.”

Looking forward, he noted the need to build up the boys’ mental strength in handling the pressure, which his player, Nooriswan, concurred.

The 15-year-old, who said the players were affected by doubts towards the end, added: “If in your mind you feel like you’re gonna lose, you will lose.”