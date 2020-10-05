Love is Hope fitness movement raises over $33k for Children's Cancer Foundation

SINGAPORE - For two and a half hours on Sunday morning (Oct 4), they danced, jabbed and kicked to work up a sweat.

And in the process, almost 400 Singaporeans - including Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong - helped raise over $33,000 for the Children's Cancer Foundation as part of the Love is Hope charity fitness initiative.

The event saw 26 fitness instructors and 16 youths from SportCares - the philanthropic arm of national agency Sport Singapore - lead participants in KpopX, Fight Do and Zumba workouts over Zoom.

Minister Tong kick-started the event by leading the Zumba warmup session.

"Sport can inspire the Singapore spirit, and bring people together to do good for the community," he said.

"Amid Covid-19, I am heartened by the many acts of care by individuals and organisations who are channeling sport as a force for good."

Co-founded by local fitness instructor Jeni Lim and other instructors from the Fitness For Good collective, Love is Hope was conceived as a way to help children with cancer and their families cope with the emotional and financial stress due to cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Love is Hope will continue accepting donations until Thursday (Oct 8). Those who wish to contribute can do so at this website.