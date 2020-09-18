'Love is Hope' initiative aims to raise $25,000 for charity through virtual fitness classes

SINGAPORE - A group of local fitness instructors have come up with a charity initiative that offers Singaporeans the chance to keep fit while contributing to a worthy cause.

Dubbed "Love is Hope", the initiative will take place on Oct 4 and aims to raise $25,000 for the Children's Cancer Foundation (CCF).

Ms Jeni Lim, one of the founders of the Fitness for Good fitness volunteer group, explained that she and one of her students, Ms Stephanie Tang, had come up with the idea of doing a virtual charity class to raise funds for the CCF.

"As both of us are mothers, we are empathetic towards cancer-stricken patients and their families," said Ms Lim, 45, who has twin daughters aged 11.

"Together, Fitness for Good came up with Love is Hope, as we wish to provide these families with hope during this tough period."

Fitness for Good partnered with SportCares, the philanthropic arm of national agency Sport Singapore, to fine-tune the Love is Hope event.

The event will see 25 fitness instructors and 14 participants from SportCares lead KpopX, Fight Do and Zumba lessons for 2 ½ hours.

Those interested in the lessons can donate any amount at this website and they will be given a Zoom link to participate in the activities.