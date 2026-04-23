Longchamp set for thrilling return to top-class racing

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2025 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe hero Daryz all geared up for first French G1 of the year

One of the most prestigious and renowned racecourses in the world, the ParisLongchamp is host to the first French Group 1 race, the Prix Ganay (2,100m) annually. The Group 1 classic will be held on April 26 this year.

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

The widely anticipated Prix Ganay is set to make its seasonal return at the ParisLongchamp racecourse, one of the most prestigious and renowned racecourses in the world.

On April 26, the flagship venue for French flat racing located in western Paris will see connections and racing fans gather at the veritable oasis of greenery for the season’s first Group 1 event over 2,100m, which attracts elite middle-distance talents and serves as an early-season trial for the Group 1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (2,400m) – also known as The Arc – on Oct 4.

Spanning a sprawling 57 hectares and known for its “long field” (long home straight), the picturesque Longchamp racecourse held its first meeting in 1857, which was attended by the last emperor of France, Napoleon III and his wife, Empress Eugenie de Montijo.

Despite conflicts that engulfed the capital, notably the siege of Paris in 1870 and the two world wars, the racecourse was transformed, rebuilt and continued to develop.

Throughout the 20th century, ParisLongchamp cemented its status as a temple of horse racing, regularly welcoming crowds of over 100,000 spectators during major events.

The site established itself as a major venue for sport and Parisian life. In 2018, the racecourse underwent extensive modernisation and a new ParisLongchamp designed by architect Dominique Perrault opened its doors to spectators on April 8 that year.

With its capacity for 50,000 spectators and five tracks situated in the heart of the Bois de Boulogne, ParisLongchamp is now among the world’s leading horse racing venues.

It is renowned for hosting The Arc and other major Group 1 events, like the Prix Ganay, the Emirates Poules d’Essai on May 10, the Qatar Arc Trials on Sept 6 and the Cygames Grand Prix de Paris on July 14.

The Poules d’Essai meeting will see the running of two Group 1 races, the Poules d’Essaides Poulains (1,600m) and the Poules d’Essaides Pouliches (1,600m), for three-year-old colts and fillies respectively.

Besides being treated to spectacular race action at the Grand Prix de Paris (2,400m) meeting, racing fans will also celebrate the end of the summer season at ParisLongchamp with music and open-air festivities.

The winner of the Grand Prix de Paris secures a berth in The Arc, which is widely regarded as the pinnacle of French racing. So too, do the victors of the Group 1 Prix Vermeille (2,400m), the Group 2 Prix Niel (2,400m) and the Group 2 Prix Foy (both 2,400m), all three major preparatory races held at the Qatar Arc Trials.

With prize money of €5 million (S$7.48 million), the international Group 1 feature garners worldwide attention and is broadcast in more than 200 countries. The Aga Khan-owned Daryz won the 2025 edition, a first victory for top French trainer Francis-Henri Graffard.

But all eyes will be on the season-opening Prix Ganay, which will give a first glimpse into how the 2026 season – which comprises 29 race days and runs from April 5 to Oct 18 – shapes up at ParisLongchamp.

Established in 1889 as the Prix des Sablons and won by Acheron, the Prix Ganay was renamed in 1949 to honour Jean de Ganay, an influential figure in French racing.

Grand French horse Cirrus des Aigles won on three occasions in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

Legendary trainer Andre Fabre has won it eight times, most recently with 2025 winner Sosie.

The five-year-old son of Sea The Stars went on to claim the 2025 Group 1 Prix D’Ispahan (1,850m) and the 2025 Group 1 Hong Kong Vase (2,400m).

He will be up against Hong Kong’s superstar Romantic Warrior in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (2,000m) at Sha Tin on April 26.

Fabre will be looking to extend his stellar record in the Prix Ganay with a three-pronged attack in a small but quality field of seven this time.

The 80-year-old handler has nominated last-start Group 2 Prix D’Harcourt (2,000m) winner Bright Picture, 2025 Prix Niel winner Cualificar and 2025 Group 2 Prix Dollar (1,950m) victor First Look.

They will be up against Graffard’s 2025 Arc hero Daryz, who has not been seen since his maiden Group 1 success, but the Sea The Stars colt will kick off his new campaign together with stablemate Azimpour.

Two other runners in the field are Aventure and Arrow Eagle.

Trained by Christophe Ferland, Aventure was soundly beaten in The Arc last time, but the staying mare won the Prix Vermeille two starts ago on Sept 7, 2025, so she is no pushover on the trip either.

sharonzhang@sph.com.sg