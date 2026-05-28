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Loh Kean Yew digs deep to beat H.S. Prannoy and reach Singapore Badminton Open q-finals

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Loh Kean Yew celebrates after winning the first game in his first-round victory over India's Srikanth Kidambi at the KFF Singapore Badminton Open on May 27.

Loh Kean Yew celebrates after winning the first game in his first-round victory over India's Srikanth Kidambi on May 27.

ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

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David Lee

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SINGAPORE – Loh Kean Yew is one step closer to his dream of clinching a title on home soil as he marched into the men’s singles quarter-finals of the US$1 million (S$1.28 million) KFF Singapore Open with a 21-18, 16-21, 21-15 win over India’s 35th-ranked H.S. Prannoy on May 28.

The world No. 14 will meet either fourth-ranked Frenchman Christo Popov, who beat Loh in the quarter-finals of the 2025 edition, or 18th-ranked Taiwanese Chi Yu-jen at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 29.

Interestingly, with his second-round triumph against Prannoy and first-round victory over 37th-ranked Srikanth Kidambi, the 28-year-old has now beaten the two Indian players he overcame in the 2021 world championships semi-finals and final respectively.

Loh’s best performance at the Singapore Open remains a semi-final finish in 2022, but his path has seemingly opened up this year, as Prannoy eliminated Indonesia’s world No. 5 Jonatan Christie – who has a 9-0 head-to-head record against the Singaporean – in the first round.

In the same half of the draw, Thailand’s defending champion and world No. 2 Kunlavut Vitidsarn, who leads Loh 8-2, withdrew on May 28 with a back injury while trailing 2-0 to India’s Lakshya Sen in the opening game of their last-16 encounter.

Meanwhile, in the upper half, Taiwanese world No. 6 Chou Tien-chen and China’s seventh-ranked Li Shifeng were already knocked out in the first round.

Indonesia’s SEA Games champion and 13th-ranked Alwi Farhan then stunned China’s world No. 1 and 2024 Singapore Open winner Shi Yuqi 21-16, 19-21, 21-14 in the second round.

Loh has had a patchy season so far. He made a solid start to 2026, reaching two semi-finals and defeating Kunlavut, Sen and Kenta Nishimoto – all of whom he has a losing record against – while also winning eight out of 11 matches.

But he lost four of his next seven matches, slipped to world No. 14 and was nursing a foot injury before his resurgence at the Singapore Open. 

More on this topic
Buoyed by home crowd, Loh Kean Yew advances into Singapore Badminton Open round of 16
Competitive sport is cruel, I won’t force it on my son: Loh Kean Yew

David Lee is senior sports correspondent at The Straits Times, focusing on aquatics, badminton, basketball, cue sports, football and table tennis.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.