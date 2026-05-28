Loh Kean Yew digs deep to beat H.S. Prannoy and reach Singapore Badminton Open q-finals

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Loh Kean Yew celebrates after winning the first game in his first-round victory over India's Srikanth Kidambi on May 27.

SINGAPORE – Loh Kean Yew is one step closer to his dream of clinching a title on home soil as he marched into the men’s singles quarter-finals of the US$1 million (S$1.28 million) KFF Singapore Open with a 21-18, 16-21, 21-15 win over India’s 35th-ranked H.S. Prannoy on May 28.

The world No. 14 will meet either fourth-ranked Frenchman Christo Popov, who beat Loh in the quarter-finals of the 2025 edition, or 18th-ranked Taiwanese Chi Yu-jen at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 29.

Interestingly, with his second-round triumph against Prannoy and first-round victory over 37th-ranked Srikanth Kidambi, the 28-year-old has now beaten the two Indian players he overcame in the 2021 world championships semi-finals and final respectively.

Loh’s best performance at the Singapore Open remains a semi-final finish in 2022, but his path has seemingly opened up this year, as Prannoy eliminated Indonesia’s world No. 5 Jonatan Christie – who has a 9-0 head-to-head record against the Singaporean – in the first round.

In the same half of the draw, Thailand’s defending champion and world No. 2 Kunlavut Vitidsarn, who leads Loh 8-2, withdrew on May 28 with a back injury while trailing 2-0 to India’s Lakshya Sen in the opening game of their last-16 encounter.

Meanwhile, in the upper half, Taiwanese world No. 6 Chou Tien-chen and China’s seventh-ranked Li Shifeng were already knocked out in the first round.

Indonesia’s SEA Games champion and 13th-ranked Alwi Farhan then stunned China’s world No. 1 and 2024 Singapore Open winner Shi Yuqi 21-16, 19-21, 21-14 in the second round.

Loh has had a patchy season so far. He made a solid start to 2026, reaching two semi-finals and defeating Kunlavut, Sen and Kenta Nishimoto – all of whom he has a losing record against – while also winning eight out of 11 matches.

But he lost four of his next seven matches, slipped to world No. 14 and was nursing a foot injury before his resurgence at the Singapore Open.