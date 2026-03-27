Lionel Messi ‘earned the right’ to make World Cup decision: Argentina coach

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BUENOS AIRES – Global football icon Lionel Messi has not decided whether he will help Argentina defend its FIFA World Cup title this summer in North America, national team coach Lionel Scaloni said.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and current Inter Miami superstar will turn 39 during the World Cup, which opens on June 11 and ends on July 19. He is Argentina’s all-time leading scorer with 115 goals.

Scaloni said Messi has “earned the right” to weigh his decision and added there’s “no rush about it.”

“As far as I’m concerned, you already know where I stand,” Scaloni said. “I’ll do everything I can to make sure he’s there. I believe that, for the sake of football, he has to be there. It’s not me who decides. It’s up to him, his state of mind, his physical condition.

“It’s difficult because it is not just the Argentinians who want to see him, everyone wants to see him.

“I want him to be there. It’s up to him to decide. He’s earned the right to make that decision with peace of mind. We’re in no rush about it. We know whatever he decides will be best for the team and for him. We hope he will be there.”

Meanwhile, Scaloni did confirm that Messi will play in both of Argentina’s home friendlies in Buenos Aires against Mauritania on March 27 and Zambia on March 31.

“To have two more games on home soil, for an Argentinian, it is a beautiful opportunity to see him on the pitch, to enjoy what we enjoy when he is here,” Scaloni said.

Argentina is slotted in Group J for the World Cup along with Algeria, Austria and Jordan. The title defence begins on June 16 against Algeria in Kansas City. REUTERS