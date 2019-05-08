Learning journeys kick off ahead of Singapore World Para Swimming World Series

SINGAPORE - Over 700 students will learn more about para swimming over five days from Tuesday (May 7), with the Singapore Disability Sports Council (SDSC) starting its school learning journeys for the Singapore leg of the World Para Swimming World Series.

The learning journeys are supported by Toyota Motor Asia Pacific as part of its "Start Your Impossible" global corporate initiative to evoke positive social change for an inclusive, sustainable and mobile society. The newly announced mobility partner for the May 10-12 meet has provided cars and got its employees to volunteer at the event.

Over 50 pupils and students from Radin Mas Primary School and Bukit Panjang Government High attended the first day of the learning journeys at the OCBC Aquatic Centre. Students were introduced to operations such as swimmers' classification, anti-doping and technical officiating, and got a glimpse of competitors from all the world in training. They also participated in activities to help them understand disability sport classes and the multi-class point system used at the World Para Series.

These learning journeys are among several activities before the competition starts. The SDSC is also hosting technical official courses, and there will be an inaugural World Para Swimming Asian Development Camp for developmental level athletes and coaches.

Said SDSC executive director Kelly Fan: "It has been challenging for us to juggle the additional planning and preparations for the learning journeys, especially since it's our and Singapore's first time hosting an international para swimming competition.

"Nonetheless, besides a high standard of competition, we had identified education as an important outcome early on, to deliver societal value. The high level of interest from the schools is extremely encouraging, and we hope to continue this drive in future."