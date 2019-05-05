Swimming: Para-swimmers ready to make waves at World Para Swimming World Series in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Despite setting a new personal best in the men's 50m backstroke (S7) on Sunday (May 5), Toh Wei Soong insists he still has a lot more to work on ahead of this weekend's World Para Swimming World Series and the World Para Swimming Championships in September.

The 20-year-old, representing Aquatic Performance Swim Club, clocked 37.64 seconds at the SPH Foundation National Inclusive Swimming Championships 2019 at the OCBC Aquatic Centre, improving on his previous PB of 37.90sec he set in February.

"It's a small milestone in a longer journey to Tokyo 2020 and the World Series. I would not take my timings today as a good indicator of where I am as it's just another meet in the longer race to Tokyo," he said.

"Regardless of how you swim, there are always things you feel you could have done better which is a great thing because it reminds you that you can still improve.

"I still have to improve on the small things - rotating slightly more in my backstroke and freestyle, for instance."

"My focus will not so much be on the timings but perfecting the techniques that I know are going to get me a faster timing," added Toh, who also won his other events in the men's 50m and 100m freestyle, men's 50m butterfly and mixed team 4x50m free relay.

Paralympic bronze medallist Theresa Goh is also looking forward to the Singapore leg of the World Series - the first and only Asian stop - even though she admitted she is not at her best now.

She said: "I'm OK with my timings, but they can always be better. It's hard to tell if I'm on track ahead of the World Championships, but I know I have a bit of catching up to do."

"A season-best next week will be nice because it'll show us there's been some improvement," added the 32-year-old, who won the 50m and 100m breaststroke (SB4) and mixed team 4x50m free relay titles yesterday.

Paralympic champion Yip Pin Xiu said that the World Series will help her get used to the competition atmosphere ahead of the World Championships in London.

Yip, who won the women's 100m backstroke (S2) event in 2min 27.77sec yesterday, will be aiming for season-best timings in the 50m and 100m backstroke and 50m freestyle events at the World Series at the OCBC Aquatic Centre from Friday to Sunday.

"It's another experience to compete and we need as much exposure to competitions as possible because competitions and training are totally different," she said.

"During competitions, you push yourself through more because there's adrenaline. The World Series is an international meet and I'll be competing in more events over the three days.

"Normally, on the first day, you have to go all out but, on the second day when you're sore and aching, you still must give your 100 per cent.

"So for me, it's going to be mind over body."