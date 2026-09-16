Hyrox updates rules after Beijing soiling incident; Singapore participants welcome changes

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Australian athlete Joanna Wietrzyk appeared to soil herself mid-race at a Hyrox race in Beijing on Sept 12, but continued completing the stations, eventually finishing first in the 16-24 age Pro category.

SINGAPORE – Hyrox competitors in Singapore welcomed the global fitness competition’s move to update its rules , after a recent incident at a Beijing race where an athlete’s incontinence led to equipment contamination and furore from participants.

Australian athlete Joanna Wietrzyk, 24, appeared to soil herself mid-race at a Hyrox race in Beijing on Sept 12, but continued completing the stations, eventually finishing first in the 16-24 age Pro category.

Hyrox organisers and Wietrzyk, a world record holder in the women’s Pro category, both faced criticism online. Many highlighted the health risks created by traces of her faeces left on competition mats and communal equipment, with thousands of participants trailing behind her.

After initially apologising for “not reacting immediately during the race”, Hyrox on Sept 14 also updated their rules, empowering race directors to withdraw racers on medical grounds if their “blood, vomit, urine, or faeces poses a welfare or contamination risk” to themselves or other racers.

Hyrox racers in Singapore have welcomed the rule change, especially ahead of the Nov 26-29 race to be held at Singapore Expo where over 14,000 are expected to compete.

Four-time Hyrox participant Rob Powell, 57, said he finds the rule changes sensible.

“It is in line with the reasonable expectations of reasonable-minded people,” he said. “It is a shared circuit, so traces of faeces on the track equipment is unfair and unhealthy for participants to follow.”

Before the rule change, the rulebook had accounted for illicit removal of other bodily fluids including spitting and clearing noses, both which could earn the racer a 2-minute time penalty or even disqualification.

Another four-time Hyrox racer Kim Woo, 45, said Hyrox organisers could go further to improve race conditions.

“If participants are to have confidence in future races, Hyrox needs to invest proportionately in their staff and judges who may be mostly volunteers, standards and practices, said the fitness trainer, who has signed up for two races in November.

“Hyrox has branded itself as a race for everyone... It needs to ensure safety and fairness for this entire community, not just the elite athletes and celebrities who race.”

She said the Beijing situation would have been a deal-breaker for her, enough for her to ditch the race even if it meant having a DNF (did not finish) on her race records.

“I would have felt compromised as there is bodily contact with the ground and equipment. The situation would have thrown me off and I wouldn’t have been able to focus on the course.”

The Straits Times has contacted the organisers of the Hyrox Singapore race for comment.