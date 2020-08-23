Alex Ang, 47

Consultant

Height: 1.70m Weight: 60kg

Exercise regimen: Before Covid-19, I competed in ultra marathons around the world. I have participated in trails of 100km and above, and also the endurance trail race of up to 330km in Aosta Valley, Italy. Given my work schedule, the bulk of my training is on weekends. My weekends are focused on runs and climbs. I clocked 60 to 80km before Covid-19. Now, with no races and travel, I clock twice as much.

Diet: After every training session, I rehydrate with a sports recovery drink. I don't follow a strict diet. I lean towards greens and proteins for a balanced diet. But I have no qualms about taking carbohydrates to supplement my training workload.

Wong Lay Hoon, 49

Bank officer

Height: 1.62m Weight: 53kg

Exercise regimen: Before Covid-19, I competed regularly around the region in the Spartan SEA Series and the US in the Spartan World Championships. I also participated in ultra trail running, usually in the 50km category, every year. My training consists of five runs a week, with a mileage of 50km. If not for Covid-19 and my recovery from ACL surgery, I would clock close to 100km as I would be preparing for a 100km ultra marathon. For my upper body, I do about 10 reps of five pull-ups on alternate days. I supplement that with HIIT and kettlebell workouts two to three times a week.

Diet: Breakfast is muesli, fruit and soy milk. I try to eat clean for lunch - grilled or pan-fried salmon with vegetables and sweet potatoes. I take less carbohydrates at night. I have a weakness for fried kway teow, laksa and pancakes.