Brandon Chong, 28

Entrepreneur, yoga instructor

Height: 1.84m Weight: 70kg

Exercise regimen: Other than yoga almost daily, I do a variety of other workouts. I try to run at least twice a week, 8-10km each time. I also do 45-60 minutes of HIIT training twice a week and two days of strength training in the gym.

Diet: I try to take more cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli. I love carbs, as my body processes them easily, and I try to have a higher intake of protein, and less fats. Once in a while, I indulge in cakes and ice cream.

Chong Jan Jee, 27

Account manager

Height: 1.7m Weight: 66kg

Exercise regimen: I lift weights five times a week, focusing on each muscle group. I do a lot of functional training and compound exercises like squats, lunges, deadlifts and presses. I also do abs training like planks and leg raises. I would either have an active rest day ( a 30-minute slow cardio on stair masters) or rest fully to recover.

Diet: My diet is mostly lean protein like chicken breast, beef, white fish, salmon and egg whites. It includes complex carbs like low GI multigrain toast, edamame, lettuce and egg plant. I avoid dining out and consuming sugar as much as possible. My supplements are whey protein, BCAA, creatine and casein.

Text and pictures by Kelvin Chng