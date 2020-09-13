Terence Ong, 35

Football academy owner

Height: 1.70m Weight: 66kg

Exercise regimen: I run 5km daily. Twice a week, it's Muay Thai training as well as football fitness. Football fitness comprises strength, conditioning and techniques like dribbling, passing, shooting and ball control. I do weight training five times a week; 15 reps of four sets of bench presses and incline bench presses. I end with 100 reps of abs exercises.

Diet: I follow a strict diet. For my carb intake, it's always sweet potatoes, oats and vegetables. I watch my food intake. For every meal, I will have 200 to 250 grams of lean meat, like chicken, salmon and beef, and four to six eggs for my protein intake. I don't take sugary drinks.

Raybe Oh, 26

Air stewardess

Height: 1.60m Weight: 47kg

Exercise regimen: I jog at least twice a week, ranging from 4km to 10km. I also work with dumb-bells and do high intensity interval training at home, where I'll follow workouts by selected fitness trainers on YouTube. I work the upper and lower body, with planking, leg raises and push-ups as the most common exercises.

Diet: I make sure my meals are balanced and healthy. I consume carbohydrates minimally, and each meal must consist of a generous portion of greens, such as broccoli and leafy vegetables. I constantly hydrate myself with plain water and generally avoid sugary drinks.