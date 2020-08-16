Cheng Yong Poh, 29

Personal trainer

Height: 1.72m Weight: 74kg

Exercise regimen: My training consists of different variations of weighted pull-ups, bench presses, squats and deadlifts. Supersets, drop-sets and giant sets are my go-to for ramping up my training intensity. I do six days of push/pull/legs training a week. On my rest day, I have a recovery run and some core exercises.

Diet: I like high protein with greens and carbs. My protein choices are red meat, chicken breast, salmon and prawn. For greens, it's broccoli or spinach, with rice as a base. I mix them up throughout the week and have one cheat day. Having variety is key to a sustainable diet. Counting my macro-nutrients is essential as well as keeping hydrated.

Caitanya Tan, 33

Actress/host/content creator

Height: 1.64m Weight: 55kg

Exercise regimen: I walk or do high-intensity interval training (HIIT) around Marina Bay. On rainy days, I do bodyweight exercises like callisthenics at home or weights at the gym. Being in my 30s, my workout philosophy is slow and steady - as long as you raise your heart rate and feel your muscles work, you don't need to push yourself too hard.

Diet: Diet is very important. I listen to my body and eat when I am hungry. When I have cravings, I try to satisfy them with healthier options. If I am craving for potato chips, I make air-fried fries. If I am craving for sweet stuff, I have a fruit. I control my meat intake.