Phone Pyi Kyaw, 26

Fitness content creator/trainer

Height: 1.82m Weight: 74kg

Exercise regimen: Since being at home for the past two months, I have been doing bodyweight exercises with household appliances as extra resistance six times a week. Can't believe I have been surviving with bodyweight exercises, it's fun and something different from my usual gym routine.

Diet: I eat everything in moderation and have a balanced nutrition intake, so that I won't be missing out on life. Something that I can sustain forever as I don't believe in strict/extreme diets.

Naomi Huth, 20

Social media content creator

Height: 1.68m Weight: 57kg

Exercise regimen: The first thing I do after waking up is a 15-minute high-intensity interval training workout or a jog in the park. I do a yoga stretch or vinyasa and inversion practice almost daily, whenever I need to get some energy flowing. Exercise keeps me focused, inspired and happy. I love exploring the spiritual and deeper aspects of yoga, which complements my physical asana practice. Anything to do with unlocking the mind's human potential, count me in.

Diet: I have a whole-food, plant-based diet. At noon, I break my intermittent fast with avocados and my all-time favourite: natural peanut butter banana toasts.