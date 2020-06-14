Chan Boon Kiang, 32

Operations manager

Height: 1.73m Weight: 67kg

Exercise regimen: Before the circuit breaker, I would swim or run at least thrice on weekdays and cycle on weekends. While staying indoors, I have been following Shaun T's Insanity workout. The programme focuses on cardio and strength-based interval training.

Diet: I eat anything and everything. I cut down on carbohydrates during periods of inactivity, but I'll increase my calorie intake when training for triathlons. During high intensity training, I supplement my meals with protein shakes, antioxidant fruits and fish oil to facilitate recovery and reduce inflammation.

Katya Melnikova, 29

Elemental yoga instructor

Height: 1.75m Weight: 51kg

Exercise regimen: I do daily breathing exercises and body stretches in different yogic variations. I also run and cycle at least twice a week. My favourite activity is dancing, which I do on alternate days. I find it meditative.

Diet: I include lots of vegetables in every meal. I also have healthy desserts.