Paulo Atienza, 40

Global shopper marketing head

Height: 1.70m Weight: 70kg

Exercise regimen: In any given week, I make sure I do at least one workout in each of these categories - slow, controlled, strength training (like Olympic weightlifting and callisthenics); fast, high intensity, conditioning (Crossfit, HIIT) and Spin classes; and deliberate technical skills (mastery of kickboxing moves). I set up a mini weights rack at home during the circuit breaker.

Diet: My view is "be aware", which means to know what you are putting in your body and how it responds. "But don't deprive", so if you want that pizza, you should eat that pizza. However, also know how to balance that with your overall nutrition and training plan.

Gillian Giam, 48

Swing fitness instructor

Height: 1.64m Weight: 54kg

Exercise regimen: Before the circuit breaker, I would hike or run around Bukit Timah Hill or MacRitchie Reservoir six times a week. I would also hit the gym or wall climb in the afternoon for an hour or two. Now, I do cardio for six days a week in the morning and evenings. Afternoons are when I do my stretches and strength training for an hour or two.

Diet: I start my day with a glass of freshly pressed vegetable and fruit juice. Lunch is homemade Acai fruit bowl, eggs and avocado or yogurt. Dinner is a big bowl of homemade soup. I generally eat clean on weekdays and allow myself two " cheat" meals a week.

WATCH Hot bods videos and more: instagram.com/straits_times