Asmond Chew, 31

Events manager

Height: 1.64m Weight: 58kg

Exercise regimen: I pop in for a CrossFit class a few times weekly. I follow the workout of the day because the coaches at imPAct know their stuff and I am too lazy. It is usually a good mix of strength work and cardio, so I get all the exercise I need.

Diet: I'm trying to build up my muscle mass, so I make a conscious effort to increase my protein intake and reduce carbs. My diet motto is to eat and drink whatever you like in moderation, as long as you make up for it in the gym later.

Faye Kwan, 35

Communications vice-president

Height: 1.67m Weight: 53kg

Exercise regimen: I started my CrossFit journey with Innervate Fitness about a year ago. One of the things I love about CrossFit is the all-inclusive community - workouts can be scaled to accommodate everyone including seniors, youth and people with disabilities. The training programme at imPAct focuses on constantly varied functional movements which keep it challenging and fun.

Diet: My husband is a good, imaginative cook, so I eat whatever he whips up in the kitchen. I don't consider any food off-limits, but when presented with more than one option, I try to pick the less-processed one.

WATCH Hot bods videos and more: instagram.com/straits_times