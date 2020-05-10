Shaun Owyeong, 35

Real estate agent

Height: 1.61m Weight: 53kg

Exercise regimen: I swim, jog, hit the fitness corner or gym and play football. I engage in at least two of those exercises a week. I will also go for a run and end with a workout at the fitness corner. There, I do sit-ups, pull-ups and dips. Once in a while, I hit the gym where I target muscle groups like the chest, arms and abs. Each gym session lasts about two hours.

Diet: I have three proper meals a day, unless I work very late. Breakfast is toast with kaya and butter or jam. Lunch and dinner are heavier meals like chicken rice or mee pok. I do not have any food restrictions. I feel we should just eat whatever we like. Just exercise regularly. But I avoid oily food.

Yee Peiwen, 25

Graphic designer

Height: 1.53m Weight: 49kg

Exercise regimen: I trained at home for years before joining Pure Yoga two years ago. I follow HIIT workouts, pilates, yoga and body exercise videos on YouTube. I prefer power yoga like vinyasa at the studio. I exercise almost every day, one to two hours each time. I do full body workouts.

Diet: I have three meals daily. Oatmeal, yogurt, bread and fruits for breakfast and mostly home-cooked meals for lunch and dinner. I eat everything in moderation. I avoid spicy food and caffeine, so that my sensitive stomach will not be bloated.

