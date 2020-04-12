Yan Zexun, 26

Student

Height: 1.73m Weight: 71kg

Exercise regimen (pre-circuit breaker): I have canoeing training six to nine times a week. I also head to the gym thrice a week for circuit and normal weight training. For circuit weights, I go through six stations and do push-ups, pull-ups and lunges for 30 seconds at each station. I repeat the circuit six to eight times. After that, I do normal weights such as bench presses and bent-over rows. I run three times a week as well, covering 4-6km.

Diet: I try to hit 3,300 calories a day as I exercise a lot, so I don't usually watch my diet. However, I don't crave for snacks or sweets. Occasionally, I take carbonated drinks.

Tammy Tan, 24

Business developer

Height: 1.74m Weight: 65kg

Exercise regimen (pre-circuit breaker): I go to the gym three times a week for a two-hour workout. I warm up on a treadmill for 10 minutes, then work on either my lower or upper body. Examples of lower-body exercises are dead lifts and hip thrusts. Upper-body exercises are lateral pull-downs, and front lateral raisers. I also run at least 5km twice a week.

Diet: All my meals have proteins and vegetables. I eat carbs like rice, noodles or potatoes only once a day during lunch. I avoid deep fried, extremely spicy food and carbonated drinks. Once in a while, I'll indulge in sweet treats.

WATCH Hot bods videos and more: instagram.com/straits_times