Tan Kar Chun, 23

Student

Height: 1.71m Weight: 68kg

Exercise regimen: I go to the gym three or four times a week depending on my schedule. Besides that, I do salsa dancing and muay thai. I usually do a recovery run every Sunday. Occasionally, that could become a high intensity interval training sprint.

Diet: While I do not have a strict diet, I keep it balanced. I also keep my junk food and sugar intake to a minimum, when possible.

Jo-Elle Teo, 21

Student

Height: 1.56m Weight: 42kg

Exercise regimen: I dance salsa for three hours, two to three times a week. It has a lot of cardio and full-body training. Additionally, I head to the gym thrice a week for around two hours to run and do isolation training like abdomen or glutes training.

Diet: I try to have a healthy diet by eating food from the different groups - vegetables, fruits, grains, protein and dairy. I also do not believe in restricting what I eat as food is meant to be enjoyed.

