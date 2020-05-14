Horseracing: Singapore Turf Club to convert part of Kranji racecourse for Covid-19 patients

SINGAPORE - The Tote Board and Singapore Turf Club (STC) are working with government agencies to temporarily convert part of the Singapore Racecourse at Kranji into Community Recovery Facilities (CRFs) for foreign workers recovering from Covid-19.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the STC said on Thursday (May 14) that the CRFs at its multi-storey carpark and riding centre's arena can collectively accommodate 3,600 patients.

The construction and building works of the CRFs are scheduled to be completed by the end of the month. STC said that the works will be carried out based on approved protocols and procedures by government agencies to ensure the safety and health of the workers.

Adding that the facilities are "basic and functional" to ensure the patients' health, safety, welfare and care, the STC said the venues will have beds, mattresses, storage cabinets, fans, showers and toilets. Laundry, meals and Wi-Fi are also provided.

The CRFs are part of the Government's comprehensive medical strategy to ensure that these patients, who remain well and are clinically stable, receive prompt and quality medical treatment.

The facilities also help in the optimal deployment of medical resources and prevent the Singapore healthcare system from being overwhelmed.

The STC said: "The CRF in the multi-storey carpark is cordoned off from the other premises in the Club and will not be accessible to the public. The CRFs will not disrupt racing operations and other activities in the club.

"Tote Board and Singapore Turf Club stand united with Singapore and all Singaporeans in our common fight against Covid-19. We seek the understanding and patience of all stakeholders as all of us need to play our part to help Singapore overcome this Covid-19 challenge together."

Last month, the STC announced it will suspend all local race meetings in line with the circuit breaker, that is scheduled to end on June 1, in the fight against the coronavirus in Singapore.

However, it is uncertain if horseracing will return immediately after the circuit breaker, with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong indicating in his May Day speech that critical sectors will open up ahead of entertainment outlets and large-scale sporting events which attract crowds, or involve close contact with other people.