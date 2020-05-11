Coronavirus: Areas of Singapore Racecourse to be converted into community recovery facilities

SINGAPORE - Some areas of the Singapore Racecourse at Kranji will be converted into community recovery facilities (CRFs) to house foreign workers who test positive for Covid-19.

The Singapore Turf Club (STC) said in a statement on Monday (May 11) that the selected areas include the multi-storey carpark and Car Park B at the racecourse, as well as the sheltered arena at STC Riding Centre.

STC and Tote Board are working with the Government to prepare the facilities, which are expected to be ready by the end of May.

The works will be carried out based on approved protocols and procedures by government agencies to ensure the safety and health of the workers and the equine facilities, STC said.

STC has been closed in the light of the circuit breaker measures which came into effect on April 7.

CRFs are meant for patients who remain well at the end of their 14th day of illness and who do not require further medical care.

Other facilities include those at Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) camps - Amoy Quee, Bedok, Jurong, Guillemard, Lim Chu Kang and Tanjong Gul - which started taking in patients on April 28.

The authorities had announced on April 28 that more than 10,000 bed spaces will be available at such facilities by the end of June.

Such facilities are part of a strategy to provide differentiated care to Covid-19 patients with different needs, alongside hospitals and community care facilities (CCFs). CCFs are for those with mild symptoms and lower risk factors.

STC was founded in 1842, and is the oldest existing and only horse racing club in Singapore with world-class horse racing sports facilities.

It manages and operates horse racing at the Singapore racecourse at Kranji.

STC said: "Tote Board and Singapore Turf Club stand united with Singapore and all Singaporeans in our common fight against Covid-19.

"We seek the understanding and patience of all stakeholders as all of us need to play our part to help Singapore overcome this Covid-19 challenge together."