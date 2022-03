SINGAPORE - After seeing his seniors like Nur Ashriq Ferdaus and Enrico Marican play for Belgian and Spanish clubs in 2013 and 2018 respectively, national hockey player Ahmad Faris Johari has always wanted to follow in their footsteps.

With the pandemic halting team sports for much of the last two years, Faris wanted to increase his playing time and applied to Club zur Vahr Bremen in Germany, where former national coach Solomon Casoojee is the head coach.