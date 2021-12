SINGAPORE - The Republic's top hockey players will finally return to the competition pitch this week to play their first 11-a-side games in nearly two years.

The national men's team will travel to Kuala Lumpur (KL) on Wednesday (Dec 15) for friendlies against state teams from KL, Perak and Terengganu, while the women's team have qualified for next month's Women's Hockey Asia Cup in Thailand.