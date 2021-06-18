Group sizes for indoor, mask-off sports and exercise activities can resume with two from June 21

SINGAPORE - Indoor, mask-off sports and exercise activities will be allowed to resume only in groups of up to two people - down from the previously announced groups of five - when the second stage of the economy's reopening begins next Monday (June 21), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday.

These measures were tightened in the light of the emergence of a major Covid-19 cluster at the Bukit Merah View market and food centre and other new Covid-19 cases.

The class sizes for such indoor, mask-off activities will be limited to 30 people, including the instructor.

Safe distancing of at least 2m between individuals and 3m between groups will also have to be observed.

Indoor, mask-on activities and outdoor, mask-off activities will be allowed to go on in groups of five, with a maximum of 30 people per class, including the instructor.

All staff who work at gyms and fitness studios where clients are unmasked will be placed on a regular 14-day Fast and Easy Tests (FET) regimen, which will be made mandatory from around mid-July.

MOH said it will "onboard staff in these settings as quickly as possible onto regular FET, starting with using antigen rapid tests".

It added that these "higher-risk activities" would be allowed to increase to group sizes of five from mid-July "barring another superspreader event or big cluster".

With these stricter measures in place, the Government will extend the current enhancement to the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) for affected sectors by three weeks, before tapering it down to 10 per cent for another two weeks.

Eligible gyms and fitness studios can currently tap 50 per cent wage support under JSS.

In its press release, MOH said: "The persistence of unlinked cases suggests that there are undetected cases in the community.

"Until we achieve a higher rate of vaccination within our population, public health measures such as testing, ring-fencing, and calibrated reopenings continue to be our best defences against the virus."

