Extended govt support for F&B, hawkers and other sectors hit by Covid-19 measures

SINGAPORE - Government support will be extended for hard-hit sectors such as the food and beverage industry (F&B) and hawkers, the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 said in an update on Friday (June 18).

This is in view of the continued tightened safe management measures of various activities until mid-July the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

The Jobs Support Scheme's (JSS) current enhancements will be extended for affected sectors by three weeks, before tapering down to 10 per cent for another two weeks.

This means that closed sectors or sectors with enhanced safe management measures such as F&B, gyms and fitness studios, and those in performing arts and arts education, will receive 50 per cent of JSS support from June 21.

This will taper to 10 per cent for two weeks from July 12.

Meanwhile, significantly affected sectors like retail, cinemas, museums and art galleries, historical sites and those in family entertainment will receive 30 per cent of JSS support from June 21, and 10 per cent from July 12.

To provide targeted support to hawkers who are self-employed, the Government will extend the subsidies for fees for table-cleaning and centralised dishwashing services, MOH added.

It will also provide rental waivers till mid-July for stallholders in centres managed by the National Environment Agency (NEA) or NEA-appointed operators.

The Covid-19 recovery grant (temporary) will also be extended till July 31 for other workers who remain affected by the extended tightened safe management measures, MOH said.

Existing recipients of the grant who still need help can apply for a second round of support in July.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development will share more details.

