Woods withdraws from US Open while recovering from surgery

Tiger Woods also did not participate in May’s PGA Championship, the year’s second major. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES - Tiger Woods will not compete in next month’s US Open while he recovers from recent surgery, the major tournament’s organisers said on Monday.

The 15-times major winner withdrew from the Masters midway through the tournament due to injury and had fusion surgery on a bone in his ankle last month to address post-traumatic arthritis from a previous talus bone fracture.

Woods did not participate in this month’s PGA Championship, the year’s second major.

The 47-year-old has kept a limited competition schedule after a 2021 car crash that required his leg to be rebuilt.

The U.S. Open runs from June 15-18 at the Los Angeles Country Club in California. REUTERS

