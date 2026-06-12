Troy storms to Singapore Junior Golf Championship boys’ titles

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Singapore's Troy Storm holds the Singapore Junior Golf Championship A Boys strokeplay trophy after delivering an eight-stroke victory with a 17-under score of 199.

SINGAPORE – As heavy rain pelted Singapore on June 12, another storm was brewing at Keppel Club as local golfer Troy Storm dazzled during the final round of the Singapore Junior Golf Championship (SJGC) presented by BFG.

Carding a nine-under 63 to add to earlier rounds of 67 and 69, the teenager registered a 54-hole total of 199, which won him the SJGC A Boys strokeplay title and overall boys’ division championship.

Born to a Danish father and Singaporean mother, Troy said: “ This win is very important for me. The last two years I finished second, so it’s nice to get over the line and finally win this home junior tournament this year.

“I hope to take this momentum to the June 17-19 Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation Junior Championship in Sri Lanka and the US Junior Amateur Championship next month.”

In both categories, Australia’s Jackson Leonard (69) placed second, eight shots back, while Thais Takrit Supagonchoowong (68) and Settawut Kenanan (74) were another three shots adrift in joint-third.

Troy’s win landed him $1,200 and the Singapore Golf Association (SGA) $3,000 as part of a new prize money initiative to support junior player development and strengthen pathways for young golfers.

The 17-year-old also ended a five-year drought for his home country in his event – Daryl Low was the last Singaporean to emerge as SJGC overall boys’ champion in 2021 , when he also won the boys’ Div 1 for those aged 14 to 16 .

Singapore's Troy Storm wins the Singapore Junior Golf Championship A Boys and overall boys' titles and earned a place at the 2027 Singapore Open. PHOTO: ASIAN TOUR

Troy’s victories also earned him an invitation to compete in the 2027 Singapore Open, subject to eligibility requirements.

SGA national coach Murray Smit said: “ We are extremely proud of Troy’s performances this week. He strung three fantastic rounds together. It is a big win for Singapore golf. It was fantastic to see Chen Xing Tong win the girls’ title last year and we were confident heading into this week we could replicate that on the boys’ side. We are very excited about Troy’s future. There is no doubt he can become one of the best juniors and then collegiate golfers in the world over the next decade.”

The A Girls strokeplay and overall girls’ division titles went to Hong Kong’s Felicia Hughes (70), who compiled a seven-under 209.

In both categories, Thailand’s Wirada Tawinsang (69) placed second, two shots back, while Singapore’s Aamiya Koul (70) completed the podium another four shots adrift.

India’s Zorawar Sandhu (73) won the B Boys strokeplay title with a seven-over 223. He was one stroke ahead of China’s Chen Lixuan (74) and five ahead of third-placed Chan Ahn (74) of the Philippines.

The B Girls strokeplay event was won by South Korea’s Jane Sim (77), whose 219 was nine shots better than second-placed Singaporean Temperance Tan (78). India’s Sanaya Satapathy (82) was third, another six strokes behind.