Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg grabs halfway lead at PGA Tour’s RSM Classic

MIAMI – Sweden’s Ryder Cup sensation Ludvig Aberg believes his ball-striking was key as he grabbed a one-shot lead at the RSM Classic on Nov 17, a bogey-free round of six-under putting him in position for a first PGA Tour title.

A birdie at the 18th hole on the par-70 Seaside Course capped his 64 and pushed him to 11-under 131 after two rounds – one stroke clear of Americans Denny McCarthy, Sam Ryder and Eric Cole.

Cole shot a 66 on the Seaside Course where McCarthy posted a 67 and Ryder fired a seven-under 65 on the par-72 Plantation Course, the other layout in use over the first two rounds of the event.

Aberg and Cole, both in the running for Rookie of the Year honours, are both chasing first tour wins in the tournament that wraps up the FedExCup Fall series whose points standings will finalise eligibility for the 2024 PGA Tour season.

The Swede, who helped Europe to a 16½-11½ victory over the United States in the Ryder Cup in Italy in September, delivered another dominant performance off the tee.

“I feel like I’ve been striking the ball quite well, which obviously is nice in the wind,” Aberg said.

“I made a few par putts today, I made some 10-footer-ish for par on No. 1 and then it’s nice to get those momentum putts and to keep the round going a little bit.

“But there’s no guarantees, but if I keep doing what I’m doing today, I like my chances,” added the 24-year-old, who won the European Masters in 2023 but has failed to capitalise when in contention in a few other DP World Tour and PGA Tour events.

“I’ve been in the lead a few times, and every time you do it, it gets easier.

“Kind of understand what’s going on with your body and your emotions and your mind and try to keep that intact. That’s all I can do. Looking forward to a nice couple of days.”

Cole, the only rookie to make it to the second FedExCup Play-offs event, has three top-five finishes in his past four starts.

He overcame a double bogey and a bogey with seven birdies to keep himself in the hunt.

Ryder, meanwhile, had six birdies and an eagle at the par-five 18th against just one bogey to climb the leaderboard. The 33-year-old is hoping for a strong weekend to secure his spots in the tour’s top events next season.

Notable names to miss the cut line of for under include Francesco Molinari (three under), Zach Johnson (two under), Webb Simpson (one under) and Ireland’s Padraig Harrington (even).

In women’s golf, American Alison Lee birdied four of her final five holes to shoot an eight-under 64 and tie Japan’s Nasa Hataoka (67) for the 36-hole lead at the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida.

Lee and Hataoka are at 14-under 130, with Yin Ruoning (68) of China, Minjee Lee (67) of Australia and Amy Yang (63) of South Korea one shot off the pace at Tiburon Golf Club. AFP, REUTERS