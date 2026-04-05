Rory McIlroy seeks rare Masters repeat in wide-open Augusta fight

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Rory McIlroy (above) hopes to join Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo as the only golfers to capture back-to-back Green Jackets when the 90th Masters tees off on April 9, 2026.

– Rory McIlroy, whose emotional 2025 Masters victory completed an incredible career grand slam, chases an even rarer feat in 2026 – repeating as champion at Augusta National.

The 36-year-old from Northern Ireland hopes to join Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo as the only golfers to capture back-to-back Green Jackets when the 90th Masters tees off on April 9.

“I know defending the Masters tournament is a pretty rare feat, and it’s something I’d love to do,” McIlroy said.

“I’ve won it once and I feel like that will make it a bit easier for me to win again.”

He delivered an image for the ages when he fell to his knees last April after ending a 10-year Major win drought by defeating Justin Rose in a play-off to win the Masters.

McIlroy joined a career grand slam group that also includes Nicklaus, Woods, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen.

Oddsmakers have made top-ranked Scottie Scheffler a slight favourite over world No. 2 McIlroy, even though the defending champion said he has recovered from a back injury that forced him to withdraw at Bay Hill in March.

Scheffler, a two-time Masters winner, took the American Express title in January and the 2025 British Open and PGA Championship.

Scheffler, who withdrew from March’s Houston Open as he and his wife are expecting their second child, is working on mental aspects of his game.

“My expectations all are based around what I want mentally,” the American said. “So far throughout this season I’ve been really good in some spots and some other spots I feel like I can improve in terms of my commitment to the shot.”

Tiger Woods, a 15-time Major winner, will not attend after pleading not guilty to driving under the influence charges stemming from a March 27 car crash.

“I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in,” he said. “I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health.”

Masters chairman Fred Ridley and the PGA Tour supported his decision.

Five Americans with multiple Major titles seek their first Green Jacket – Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa, who withdrew from the PGA’s April 2-5 Texas Open with a sore back.

DeChambeau and Jon Rahm from LIV Golf also are fancied by oddsmakers. DeChambeau won titles in March in South Africa and Singapore while Rahm won in Hong Kong.

“I know I have to dial in my wedges. That’s going to be a big thing for me,” DeChambeau said when asked about the Masters.

“If I’m five more per cent consistent, I have a better chance than what I did last year at the Masters.”

PGA Valspar Championship winner Matt Fitzpatrick was asked about Masters confidence after his first PGA title in almost three years.

“I’m probably going to win,” he said with a laugh. “No, I mean, I’m obviously very confident in my game right now.

“But what it takes to win a Major is very different to what it takes to win on the PGA Tour, particularly the Masters. There’s extra pressure on the Masters, no matter who you are. It just has that standing above all the other events, as well as the Majors. ”

England’s Fitzpatrick, the 2022 US Open winner, seeks a hot start at Augusta.

“There’s stuff I want to improve,” he said. “I want to make sure I’m ready for when I get to Augusta and to be ready that Thursday morning.”

Players Championship winner Cameron Young said winning at TPC Sawgrass was “the best prep you could ask for”.

“My goal is to be prepared to be playing late on Sunday at Augusta... it’s to be ready and comfortable when that moment comes.” AFP