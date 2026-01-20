Phil Mickelson and 12 other Major champions to play at 2026 LIV Golf Singapore

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

SINGAPORE – Six-time Major champion Phil Mickelson will headline a star-studded field for the March 12-15 LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club.

In a Jan 19 media statement, organisers confirmed the participation of 13 stars – with a combined 23 Major titles – who are expected to be the crowd-pullers, while also announcing Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco as the event’s title sponsor.

Other than “Lefty” Mickelson, who plays for HyFlyers GC, other American icons who will be returning include big-hitting 2020 and 2024 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC), as well as 2016 US Open and 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson (4Aces GC).

Among the international stars are Spain’s two-time reigning LIV Golf individual champion and 2021 US Open and 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm (Legion XIII), Australia’s mullet-sporting 2022 British Open winner Cameron Smith, and LIV Golf Singapore defending champion Joaquin Niemann of Chile.

At the last edition, Niemann recorded a 17-under 196 total at Sentosa’s Serapong Course to finish five strokes ahead of America’s 2024 champion Brooks Koepka, who has since returned to the PGA Tour .

Organisers also said that the 2026 Singapore event will feature new offerings for spectators such as The Overlook, a raised open-air platform beside the first green.

It will complement established experiences to provide a range of elevated options for corporate entertaining, social gatherings and fans seeking an immersive event experience.

The Singapore leg is the fourth stop in the season that tees off in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from Feb 4 to 7.

There will be 14 stops spanning the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania and, for the first time, Africa.

Event purses will also increase from US$25 million (S$32 million) to US$30 million for each stop, with each individual event reportedly set for a US$22 million kitty, and US$8 million going to the teams each week.

This season, tournaments will also be played over 72 holes with no cut, instead of 54 holes under the previous format.

In a recent interview with Mirror US Sports, two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson argued against the format change. The RangeGoats GC captain said that more holes means a greater likelihood of a runaway winner and less interest for fans.

“I think we should go three days,” said the American. “And there’s a reason why. I think with the sprint, everyone stays together.

“When you go four days, you’re going to have some more spread-out leaders and it just kind of takes away your last round, right?”

Watson added: “When everybody’s close battling, it puts more people in the mix on a Sunday or the last round on a Saturday, whichever tournament you’re at, and so that just makes it better for the fans when there’s chaos happening.”

While 54 holes was an initial distinction of the upstart LIV circuit from its rival PGA Tour – and the number is embedded in its very name in Roman numerals – expanding to 72 holes could better serve the players.

The Official World Golf Ranking does not recognise LIV results in calculating points, resulting in its players losing status and having greater difficulty qualifying for Major championships.

Watson is critical of the decision, but supportive of five-time Major champion Koepka’s recent defection from LIV Golf and reinstatement to the PGA Tour for 2026 under its Returning Member Programme.

“The league’s in a great spot,” he said. “One person’s not going to dictate what the league’s doing.

“The beauty is, though, now (Koepka) gets to spend more time with his family – that’s what he wants,” he continued. “And so that’s good, that’s great for him.

“As a friend, I hope he has a great time. It’s great that he’s still playing professional golf. LIV has always been about pathways to play other tours, so it’s great.”

RangeGoats GC re-signed Ben Campbell, Peter Uihlein and Matthew Wolff earlier in January, ensuring Watson’s team will remain intact for the upcoming LIV Golf season.

The quartet combined to finish 10th in the 2025 team championship standings as Watson settled for No. 11 in the individual points race. Campbell was the circuit’s No. 36 golfer in 2025, Uihlein placed No. 38 and Wolff, who missed two events with a back injury, was No. 42.

Watson achieved RangeGoats’ best performance in 2025 with his runner-up finish at LIV Golf United Kingdom.

A 12-time PGA Tour winner, he was the Masters champion in 2012 and 2014 and defected to LIV as a non-playing team captain when the rival tour materialised in 2022. He returned to the course in the 2023 season.