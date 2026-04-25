‘Perfect greens’ help Ham Jeong-woo stay on top at Singapore Open

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South Korea's Ham Jeong-woo stays in the lead at the Singapore Open presented by The Business Times on day 3 of the tournament at the Sentoda Golf Club on April 25.

SINGAPORE - Ham Jeong-woo may have been the 2023 Korean Professional Golf Association Korean Tour Player of the Year, but with a world ranking of 735th and just 24 Asian Tour events under his belt since turning professional in 2018, he remains largely unknown outside his home country.

But the 31-year-old has captured the attention in Singapore this week with his red-hot play in scorching conditions on Sentosa Golf Club’s Serapong Course, where he continues to lead the US$2 million (S$2.55 million) Singapore Open presented by The Business Times.

On April 25, the South Korean shot a three-under-par 68 for a 13-under total for a four-shot lead over Australia’s Cameron John in the International Series event. The tournament is one of the Asian Tour’s enhanced events that offers a pathway to the LIV Golf League.

If Ham manages to hold off the rest of the field on April 26, he will bring home the bacon in the form of the US$360,000 winner’s cheque and earn a spot among the world’s best golfers at the July 12-19 British Open. The top two finishers from the Singapore Open who are not already exempt will earn berths to the Major.

Keeping a level head has worked for the first three rounds, as Ham joked that his “new goal is to not hit 90 tomorrow”.

He added: “I do want a spot in The Open, but in life, just because you want something it doesn’t mean you’ll get it. Life’s like that – if I get the spot, great, but if not, then it’s okay.”

Ham, who finished tied-43rd in 2022, Ham showed how much of a go-getter he is on a hot and humid day at Sentosa.

On the par-four 13th, one of the more challenging holes, his tee shot stopped just short of the water, allowing him to hit his approach to 15 feet and finish off with a birdie. In the next par-three 14th, he made another birdie from a similar distance, and rescued par at the par-four 15th by draining an eight-footer. He finished the day with five birdies and two bogeys.

On his putting masterclass, Ham said: “There’s no secret to my putting, really. The greens are perfect. There isn’t much I pay attention to when I’m putting, but I just make sure I get it done quickly because of the heat.

“It feels great that my name is always on top and the other players aren’t overtaking me. I hope it stays that way tomorrow.”

Hot on his heels is John, who is second on the 2025/26 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit and is playing in only his third Asian Tour event on the continent.

The 23-year-old, who shot a four-under 67 for the joint-lowest third-round score, said: “I got sick after Japan, had the flu, and it knocked me around for about a week and a half. But I’ve come good just in time, which is nice.

“This is a strong golf course, so it’s about being patient. I probably don’t usually play this type of course as patiently as I have this week. I’d normally hit more drivers, but I’m happy with how I’ve managed my way around it so far.”

Also in the hunt are Japan’s Tomohiro Ishizaka, who is third on eight-under after shooting a 70, while Frenchman Julien Sale is fourth and a stroke back after carding a 69.

A further stroke adrift in a three-way tie for fifth are India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar (72), Pakistan’s Ahmed Baig (67) and 2019 champion Jazz Janewattananond (73) of Thailand.

Three Singaporeans – James Leow, Ryan Ang and amateur Brayden Lee – are tied with seven others at one-under for a share of 35th place, while another local amateur Troy Storm slipped to 70th after a 77 took his three-round score to seven-over.