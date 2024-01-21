Lydia Ko still on top at LPGA Tour Tournament of Champions

FLORIDA – New Zealand’s Lydia Ko carded a four-under 68 on Jan 20 to remain atop the leaderboard after three rounds at the Tournament of Champions in Orlando, Florida.

World No. 12 Ko entered the day in a tie for first with Ayaka Furue of Japan before playing bogey-free golf while tallying four birdies at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club. She now sits in sole possession of first at 12-under 204.

“I was able to attack pins and not get worried about am I going to miss the fairway or not,” Ko said. “I may not execute it the way that I want to, but I felt comfortable and really good out there.”

World No. 25 Furue struggled on Jan 20, posting a one-over 73 to slip into a tie for fourth.

Alexa Pano (67 on Jan 20) is two strokes off the lead in second, while Ally Ewing (68) sits in third at 8-under 208 through 54 holes.

Joining Furue in fourth are Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh and Mexico’s Gaby Lopez, who each fired one-under 71s.

After making par on each of the first seven holes, Ko started to heat up, sinking back-to-back birdies at the par-four eighth and the par-five ninth.

She picked up her last two birdies at Nos. 11 and 14 to put herself 18 holes away from her first victory on the LPGA Tour since November 2022, when she won the Tour Championship. She has 19 LPGA Tour wins.

The former world No. 1 has not had a bogey since picking one up in the first round at the par-three 17th.

“I played solid these past few days. It’s just great to kind of feel these nerves and excitement. I think because I am at home in ways, maybe the nerves are a little less than if I was somewhere else,” said Ko, who currently resides in Orlando. “I’m excited for (Jan 21).”

Meanwhile, Pano finished with five birdies en route to her first career bogey-free round on the LPGA Tour.

“I didn’t know what was my first one ever. I know I’ve been close a few times and bogeyed coming down the stretch,” Pano said.

“I’m having a great time. I don’t know if anyone is having more fun than me. I’ve been playing pretty solid all week, even when I struggled today I was able to keep it together, so just staying positive, having a good time and sticking to my game plan.”

England’s Charley Hull (70), Rose Zhang (70) and Canadian Brooke M. Henderson (71) are in a tie for seventh, while Megan Khang (69), Marina Alex (70) and Cheyenne Knight (71) are tied for 10th, seven strokes back from Ko.

Japan’s Mone Inami had the low round of the day with a six-under 66. With that, she climbed 11 spots on the leaderboard into a tie for 23rd. REUTERS, AFP