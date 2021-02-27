Golf: Tiger Woods in recovery 'and in good spirits' after additional procedures following car crash

(REUTERS) - Former world No. 1 golfer Tiger Woods underwent additional procedures on Friday (Feb 26) in Los Angeles to treat injuries suffered in a car crash.

The 15-time Major champion's Twitter account posted on Friday evening, "Tiger has moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre and received follow-up procedures on his injuries this morning.

"The procedures were successful, and he is now recovering and in good spirits.

"Tiger and his family want to thank you all for the wonderful support and messages they have received over the past few days. We will not have any further updates at this time. Thank you for your continued privacy."

Woods, 45, was hurt on Tuesday in an early-morning, single-car crash near the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes in California. Emergency personnel extracted him from his car and transported him to Harbour-UCLA Medical Centre.

He underwent surgery the same day to treat multiple injuries to his right lower leg, including the insertion of a rod into the tibia. Additional screws and pins were needed in the leg, and he was treated for muscle and soft-tissue injuries.

Woods subsequently was moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre "for continuing orthopaedic care and recovery", according to a Thursday statement from Dr Anish Mahajan, the chief medical officer and interim CEO at Harbour-UCLA Medical Centre.