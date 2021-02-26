Golf: Tiger Woods transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Tiger Woods was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles to continue his recovery from leg injuries suffered in a Tuesday car crash.

The American golfer star was moved from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he was taken after he was extracted from his car following the single-vehicle wreck close to the border of Rolling Hills Estates, California, and Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

The move was made "for continuing orthopaedic care and recovery," according to a statement from Dr Anish Mahajan, the chief medical officer and interim chief executive officer at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

"On behalf of our staff, it was an honour to provide orthopaedic trauma care to one of our generation's greatest athletes."

ESPN reported on Thursday (Feb 25) that the 34-km transfer between hospitals occurred on Wednesday night.

Woods underwent surgery on Tuesday on his right leg, in which "upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilised by inserting a rod into the tibia," according to a Tuesday statement from Mahajan.

The statement added: "Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilised with a combination of screws and pins. Trauma to the muscle and soft tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling."

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced on Wednesday that Woods would not face charges related to the crash, saying: "This remains an accident.

"Accident is not a crime. They do happen, unfortunately."

Woods, 45, owns 15 career major championships, second behind Jack Nicklaus' 18, and 82 PGA Tour victories, tied with Sam Snead for the all-time record.