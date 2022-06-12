Golf: Reed latest to join Saudi-backed LIV Series

Reed (above) joins former world number one Dustin Johnson, six-times major champion Phil Mickelson and former US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau in LIV Golf. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
7 min ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - Former Masters champion Patrick Reed has become the latest golfer to join the lucrative LIV Golf Invitational Series, the Saudi-backed league said on Saturday (June 11).

Reed, who won the Masters in 2018, has 12 wins on the PGA Tour and the European Tour.

LIV announced Reed as its newest member on Twitter.

The 31-year-old American joins former world number one Dustin Johnson, six-times major champion Phil Mickelson and former US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau in joining the LIV Series which had its inaugural event in London this week.

The PGA Tour has already suspended players who turned out for the LIV event but some golfers had already resigned from the Tour before the sanctions were announced on Thursday.

More On This Topic
Golf: Big-hitting DeChambeau joins Saudi-backed LIV Series
Golf: PGA Tour players have no sympathy for suspended LIV deserters

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top