Buoyant Bryson DeChambeau takes three-shot lead after second round of LIV Singapore

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

American Bryson DeChambeau's six-under 65 in the second round of LIV Singapore on March 13 boosts his chances of winning his first event since May 2025, when he triumphed at LIV Korea.

SINGAPORE – The pieces of Bryson DeChambeau’s game are starting to fall into place with the Major season looming.

Just weeks out from the April 9-12 Masters – the season’s first Major – the American is finding his form, as evident from his six-under 65 display at Sentosa Golf Club’s Serapong Course on March 13 that gave him a three-shot lead after the second round of LIV Singapore.

His 10-under 132 total score gives him a comfortable three-shot advantage over Belgian Thomas Detry (67), Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa (67), Spaniard Jon Rahm (68), England’s Lee Westwood (68) and Canadian Richard Lee (68) heading into the weekend.

Two-time US Open winner DeChambeau said: “I feel like there are times when I see the golf ball coming out of the window that I want, and it’s consistently doing that, and I feel so comfortable doing that every time, no matter the situation.

“That’s when I get into that sphere – the zone, as people call it. I’ve seen glimpses of it this week. But it’s just not fully there yet and I hope to get even more into that bubble as time goes on.”

The 32-year-old is still trying to recapture the form that saw him shoot a final-round 58 en route to claiming the LIV Greenbrier event in 2023 and he believes he is on the right trajectory.

He finished joint-24th at the last event in Hong Kong, after tying for third in Adelaide and placing tied-17th at the season-opener in Riyadh.

DeChambeau, ranked 41st in the world, said: “I really want to progress and lead up to playing well this weekend, playing well next weekend (in South Africa), and then get ready for the Masters.

“That’s what I’m prepping my mind for.”

DeChambeau, who shared the overnight lead with Rahm, Westwood and wild card Lee, broke free from the pack early in the second round, with a birdie on hole No. 3 and an eagle on No. 4.

On the par-five 587-yard fourth hole, he found the green in two, before sinking a 14-foot putt to pull away from the rest of the field.

Riding on the momentum, he registered four more birdies and a bogey over the remaining holes to secure his place at the top of the leaderboard.

Bryson DeChambeau’s last win came at the LIV Korea event in May 2025. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

On his approach for the last two rounds of the tournament, DeChambeau said: “Focus on my golf, what I can control.

“I know it’s cliche, but you can’t get too wrapped up with what everybody else is doing, and making sure I’m starting it on my lines the way I need to and rolling the putts on my lines like I need to.

“Barring that, I think I can give myself a good chance this weekend.”

Rahm, who is chasing back-to-back wins after his victory in Hong Kong last week, was pleased with his steady round.

Mixing four birdies with a bogey, the Spaniard kept himself in contention and hopes to continue his form over the next two days.

However, the weather could influence his strategy, with tee times for the third round moved up by over an hour due to the forecast of thunderstorms.

Rahm said: “We don’t know what’s going to happen. Even though this golf course drains probably better than 99.9 per cent of the golf courses out there, if we get a few-hour storm like you can here, then it will make everything a little bit softer.

“Making the greens a little bit more accessible would mean obviously more birdies... If not, keep playing the way I have, play really good golf, and hopefully roll a few more in.”

Detry is looking to build on the strong start he has enjoyed on LIV since joining the breakaway league in 2026.

The 33-year-old, who became the first Belgian to win on the PGA Tour with his victory at the Phoenix Open in February 2025, finished seventh on his LIV debut in Riyadh, before coming in 31st in Adelaide and second in Hong Kong.

He said: “I was sort of more nervous to not get off to that good start – that was really my goal for the start of the year.

“So I really grinded it out the whole winter season. I was working hard with my coach and making sure I was just on top of my game, and it seems like it’s paying off, so it’s working.”