SINGAPORE - The authorities are investigating an alleged breach of travel lane protocols by a foreign golfer who was registered to play at this week's Singapore International, a US$1 million (S$1.35 million) tournament on the Asian Tour.

Event organiser Sportfive said on Sunday (Jan 16) it had assisted with the case and added that the player, who is still in Singapore, did not compete at the four-day competition held at Tanah Merah Country Club.