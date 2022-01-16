Golf: Kim beats Rattanon in playoff for S'pore International title, now leads Asian Tour money list

SINGAPORE - South Korean Kim Joo-hyung captured The Singapore International title on Sunday (Jan 16), after beating Rattanon Wannasrichan in a play-off at the Tanah Merah Country Club.

Kim had started the final round trailing overnight leader Rattanon by two shots but quickly caught his flightmate after the Thai bogeyed his opening two holes. Both players traded the lead several times throughout the day before Rattanon's birdie on the final hole saw him card an even-par 72 to finish on four-under 284.

Kim's five birdies and two bogeys gave him a 70 and the same 284 total, forcing sudden death in the US$1 million (S$1.35 million) competition.

They replayed the 626 yards, par-five 18th and it was the 19-year-old Kim who prevailed thanks to a birdie.

He earned US$180,000 for his victory, his second win on the Asian Tour after success at the 2019 Panasonic Open India.

His victory at the Tampines Course also saw him overhaul Wade Ormsby at the top of the Asian Tour's Order of Merit list with just one more event left, next week's season-ending SMBC Singapore Open.

He leads the money list with US$399,428 in prizemoney for the season, with Ormsby second on US$270,153. The Australian closed with a 70 to finish tied-eighth on 292 alongside reigning Order of Merit winner Jazz Janewattananond (72) and several others.

Thai's teen prodigy Ratchanon Chantananuwat started the final round with six birdies through his first 11 holes but could not maintain that momentum, picking up two bogeys and a double bogey. The 14-year-old closed with a 69 and was third on 286.