Augusta already firm and fast ahead of 90th Masters

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Formidable conditions are expected for the first round of the Masters at Augusta National on April 9, 2026, where there is no rain in the forecast and undulating greens are likely to run firm and fast all week.

AUGUSTA – Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Rory McIlroy tested their shot-making at opening practice for the 90th Masters on April 6 as the world’s top golfers prepared for the year’s first Major.

Formidable conditions are expected for the first round at Augusta National on April 9, where there is no rain in the forecast and undulating greens are likely to run firm and fast all week.

“The course is in great shape, and it’s already pretty firm,” said Australian Cam Smith, the 2022 British Open champion. “It seems like there’s just a little bit more grass. It’s a little bit fuller... It will be firm and fast, I would assume.”

Under cloudy skies with a light breeze, spectators watched the stars under the Georgia pines.

“You will see long hitters doing well here,” two-time winner Jose Maria Olazabal of Spain predicted.

McIlroy, who became the sixth man to complete a career grand slam by winning his first Green Kacket, began practice rounds over the weekend.

“The first few days it’s all about enjoying the perks,” said McIlroy. “But once Tuesday night is over, the serious business begins. There’s a mental change where I’m focused on the play and hopefully winning another Masters.”

The 36-year-old world No. 2 from Northern Ireland is trying to join Tiger Woods, Nick Faldo and Jack Nicklaus as the only back-to-back Masters winners.

Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler has not competed since sharing 22nd at the Players Championship three weeks ago.

Scheffler and his wife, Meredith, welcomed their second child, son Remy, on March 27 and the entire family is in Augusta this week.

“It has been fun,” Scheffler said.

Scheffler won his first event of 2025 at January’s American Express before completing a run of 18 PGA top-10 finishes.

The 29-year-old American, a two-time Masters champion, won the 2025 Open Championship and PGA Championship and can complete a career Grand Slam at June’s US Open.

The field of 91, including 46 from outside the United States, will not feature five-time Masters winner Woods or three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson. Both are absent for the first time since 1994, Mickelson due to family health issues and Woods on a break for treatment after being arrested on a driving under the influence charge last month.

“I’m pulling for him as a human being, forget his golf,” two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson said of Woods. “Anybody that’s struggling with anything, I feel for him because I’ve went through a lot of mental stuff.

“Nothing but love for him and hopefully he can come back stronger.”

Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 and 2024 US Open winner, won LIV Golf titles in March at Singapore and South Africa. He was sixth at the Masters in 2024 and fifth in 2025.

“There’s always passion out here. I’ve been trying to win this event for a lot of years,” said DeChambeau, making his 10th Masters start. “I’ve learnt a lot of lessons and hopefully, my game is in the place where I can finally win it this year.

“My swing is in a great place. Putting is in a great place. Chipping is in a great place. I just want that iron play to be stellar this week.”

Jon Rahm, the 2023 Masters and 2021 US Open champion, won the 2024 and 2025 LIV Golf season crowns. The 31-year-old Spaniard captured his third LIV title last month in Hong Kong and has runner-up efforts in 2025 at South Africa, Adelaide and Riyadh.

“I have to get that ‘back to Augusta’ feeling. It’s important,” Rahm said. “I’m really happy with all areas of my game... I can be happy without being satisfied.” AFP