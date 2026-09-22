Gan Ching Hwee finishes second in 400m freestyle, wins second Asian Games medal

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Singapore’s Gan Ching Hwee en route to winning silver in the 400m freestyle at the Asian Games.

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s Gan Ching Hwee won her second Asian Games medal on Sept 22, when she finished second in the women’s 400m freestyle in 4min 6.81sec.

Taking gold was China’s Li Bingjie (4:02.71), while Japan’s Ichika Kajimoto (4:07.45) was third.

It was an unexpected medal for Gan, whose previous 400m free national record of 4min 9.34 set at the Commonwealth Games in July placed her as the 11th fastest in Asia in 2026.

In the morning heats at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, she placed fifth in 4:13.05.

But on Sept 22, the 23-year-old upset the form book when she placed second with a massive improvement and a new national mark of 4:06.81.

Victoria Lim, Singapore’s other representative in the final, was 10th in 4:23.40.

This is Gan’s second medal at this Asiad, as she also clinched a silver in the women’s 1,500m freestyle final, which featured the same podium order as the 400m event, on Sept 20 in a national record of 16:00.45. Her time of 8:29.56 in the first 800m was also a national record.

Gan’s double means that at the midway mark of these Asian Games’ swim meet, Team Singapore have surpassed the sole silver won by Teong Tzen Wei in the men’s 50m butterfly at the last Games in China in 2023.

Earlier in the day, her national teammate and training partner, 16-year-old Russel Pang, also broke a national record when he finished second in the men’s 1,500m freestyle B final in 15:22.16 behind Qatar’s Saadeddin Saadeddin (15:21.33).