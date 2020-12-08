GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: What to make of foreign dominance in the SPL?

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep.112: What to make of foreign dominance in the SPL?

19:54 mins

Synopsis: Every Tuesday, The Straits Times tackles the biggest sports talking points.

Albirex Niigata were crowned Singapore Premier League champions for the fourth time in five seasons on Dec 5. Their win also ensured that the wait for a local club to lift the league title continues into 2021.

Money FM's Adrian Abraham talks to ST sports correspondents Sazali Abdul Aziz and David Lee on whether Albirex winning the title again should jolt local football, and whether having foreign teams in the SPL is good for the game here.

The three are joined by ST content producer Zia-ul Raushan to recap the weekend’s talking points in European football. Tottenham Hotspur reclaim top spot in the English Premier League and Arsenal slip to their worst start in 45 years, Manchester United pull off another comeback, the Kop power Liverpool to a big win over Wolves, and Chelsea avoid a banana peel by seeing off Leeds.

They discuss the following:

1. A wake up call for local SPL teams and players? (0:54)

2. Do Albirex and Brunei DPMM benefit S’pore football? (4:14)

3. A Mourinho masterclass - in tactics and acting (10:26)

4. A worldie by Paul Pogba, but little else (13:23)

5. Which sides are shaping up as contenders to the EPL? (15:49)

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg) & Adrian Abraham (matta@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Adrian Abraham and Muhammad Firmann

