GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: Singapore athletes fight back against body shaming, mistreatment

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep.113: Singapore athletes fight back against body shaming, mistreatment

17:30 mins

Synopsis: Every Tuesday, The Straits Times tackles the biggest sports talking points.

Money FM's Adrian Abraham talks to ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz about local athletes speaking out against a culture of abuse - both physically and mentally - which they have been victim to for years.

They are later joined by ST content producer Zia-ul Raushan to recap the weekend’s talking points in European football as an odd season continues. In the English Premier League, the top teams all drop points, while in the La Liga, Real beat Atletico in the Madrid derby which means a fairytale season continues for Real Sociedad at the top of the table.

They discuss the following:

1. Mostly good, some ugly, reactions to stories of athlete abuse (1:23)

2. Some examples of what some local athletes have had to endure (2:58)

3. Is there anything manager Mikel Arteta can do to salvage Arsenal’s season - and his job? (6:45)

4. In an odd EPL season, the Saints of Southampton shine bright (10:00)

5. David Silva, Adnan Januzaj powering a dream Sociedad season (15:48)

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg) & Adrian Abraham (matta@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Adrian Abraham and Muhammad Firmann

