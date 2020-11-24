GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: Quah Ting Wen on competing in Int'l Swimming League

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 110: Quah Ting Wen on competing in Int'l Swimming League

13:59 mins

Synopsis: Every Tuesday, The Straits Times tackles the biggest sports talking points.

This week, Money FM's Adrian Abraham talks to ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz and ST content producer Zia-ul Raushan and they discuss the English Premier League which returned after football’s international break. They agree Liverpool’s victory over Leicester City underlined the Reds’ class, but disagree over whether Tottenham Hotspur have what it takes to mount a serious title challenge after their 2-0 win over Manchester City.

They are joined in the second half of the show by national swimmer Quah Ting Wen, who shares her experience competing at the International Swimming League (ISL) in Budapest this past month. The 28-year-old multiple SEA Games gold medallist wrote four columns for ST charting her journey in Hungary, and talks about how swimming among the world’s best has helped her as she works toward her goal of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

They discuss the following:

1. Liverpool crisis talk premature (1:08)

2. Are Spurs the real deal? (2:44)

3. Quah Ting Wen talks about her ISL experience (6:42)

4. Is swimming as a career viable? (9:13)

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg) & Adrian Abraham (matta@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Adrian Abraham and Muhammad Firmann

